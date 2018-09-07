(Bloomberg) -- China’s currency is outperforming its Asian emerging market peers this week, as state-owned banks were said to have squeezed short sellers in pre-emptive moves on Wednesday and Thursday before a potential wave of tariffs arrives as early as Friday.

The offshore yuan is poised to become the best emerging market Asian currency in the first week of September, after sliding for five straight months as the worst performer in the region over that period. Chinese state-owned banks were seen buying yuan forward contracts aggressively, according to traders who wished to remain anonymous. The purchases pushed up one-month yuan forward points -- a gauge of funding cost -- to the highest since last November, forcing speculators to cover short positions in the currency.

The yuan’s appreciation comes as the public comment period for proposed U.S. tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports ended Thursday. U.S. President Donald Trump could announce whether to slap the tariffs and escalate the trade war against China as soon as Friday.

"China is acting preemptively to prevent the yuan from falling, as they see the tariffs coming, which is bearish," said Irene Cheung, foreign-exchange strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore. "Once the yuan gets 6.9 per dollar, it will be hard to manage and the central bank would have to be aggressive again. We expect the yuan to trade in a range of 6.8 to 6.85 per dollar, as China has already drawn a line at 6.9. They will use the counter-cyclical factor to pull it back if the yuan falls."

The offshore yuan edged 0.03% lower to 6.8470 per dollar as of 12:18 p.m. in Hong Kong. One-month offshore yuan forward points climbed 46.50 to 158.00 after earlier touching 164.35 points, highest since November 2017. The onshore yuan was down 0.20% at 6.8403 against the dollar.

The People’s Bank of China resumed the use of the counter-cyclical factor in setting the yuan’s daily reference rate in August as a renewed measure to support the exchange rate. The reference rate has been stronger than average forecasts of traders and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg for four out of five days this week.

