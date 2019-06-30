(Bloomberg) -- The yuan surged and havens such as the yen declined after a truce struck over the weekend between the U.S. and China eased concern that the trade war would worsen. The dollar edged lower.

China’s offshore yuan was up 0.5% in early trading Monday. An agreement to resume negotiations may help support riskier assets when bonds and equities come online after doubts emerged heading into Saturday’s meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

With a lack of detail remaining over the next steps for talks, many were surprised by the breakthrough decision to allow Huawei Technologies Co. to buy some products from U.S. suppliers after the Commerce Department last month blacklisted the company for national security reasons. Meantime, data Sunday showed the outlook for China’s manufacturing sector deteriorated again in June.

“While most expected that both sides will calm down to agree to further discussion,” lifting the ban on Huawei was a surprise, said Hao Hong, a strategist at Bocom International in Hong Kong. “Lifting the ban for now shows progress in the negotiation and a sincerity to discuss further.”

Here are some key events coming up:

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt campaign through the week as grassroots Conservative Party members decide who’ll be Britain’s next prime minister.

OPEC+, a wider coalition that includes Russia, meets in Vienna Tuesday. Energy ministers from Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to speak at the press conference following the meeting.

Hong Kong markets are closed Monday for a holiday to mark the city’s return to Chinese rule in 1997

U.S. celebrates the Independence Day holiday on Thursday.

The U.S. jobs report is due Friday and is projected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 160,000 in June, rebounding from a reading of 75,000 the month prior. The June employment situation report is also projected to show the unemployment rate held at 3.6%.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index advanced 0.6% on Friday.

Currencies

The yen lost 0.3% to 108.21 per dollar.

The offshore yuan declined 0.5% to 6.8319 per dollar.

The Aussie gained 0.2% to 70.32 U.S. cents.

The euro slid 0.1% to $1.1361.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries ended Friday at 2.01%.

Commodities

Gold was at $1,409.55 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $58.47 a barrel on Friday.

