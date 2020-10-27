(Bloomberg) -- China’s currency weakened after Reuters reported the country’s central bank has asked lenders to suspend a key factor used to calculate the yuan’s daily reference rate.

The People’s Bank of China has “neutralized” the use of the so-called counter-cyclical factor by asking some of the 14 banks that help set the fixing to adjust their models, Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter. The offshore yuan fell as much as 0.3% to 6.7234 per dollar after the report.

Such a change would in effect allow Beijing to give up some influence over the exchange rate. Under the reported tweak, lenders would have more room to submit quotes for a weaker fixing and guide the currency lower in the spot market.

The counter-cyclical factor was introduced in May 2017 to rein in depreciation and capital outflows before a leadership reshuffle of the ruling Communist Party. It was suspended in January 2018 as the yuan rebounded, and reinstalled seven months later amid souring China-U.S. relations.

The PBOC sets the fixing, which limits the onshore yuan’s moves to 2% in either direction, at 9:15 a.m. every trading session based on submissions from the 14 banks. Apart from the counter-cyclical factor, their formulas for the rate typically take into account the currency’s official closing price the day before and moves in other major exchange rates.

The fixing is an important tool Beijing uses to guide market expectations for the yuan. Officials can also also exert influence over the exchange rate by issuing verbal warnings to traders and adjusting the supply of liquidity -- measures they haven’t resorted to during this period of yuan appreciation.

The reported move comes after the central bank this month made it cheaper to short the currency with forwards. The rule change initially triggered declines in the yuan, which have since been erased.

