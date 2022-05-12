(Bloomberg) -- The yuan extended decline as the central bank hinted at further easing, with the string of stronger-than-expected currency fixings doing little to contain the slide.

The offshore yuan weakened past 6.80 per dollar level for the first time since September 2020. The yuan slid alongside regional currencies as a strong US inflation print reinforced bets for aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes. Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Chen Yulu said the authorities have worked to guide loan interest rates lower, which further weighed on the yuan.

The PBOC set its currency fixing at a stronger-than-forecast level for the eighth straight day, the longest streak of higher fixings in more than a year. The offshore yuan is Asia’s worst-performing currency this quarter with a loss of more than 6.5%.

The central bank Deputy Governor Chen said on Thursday that stabilizing economic growth is the top priority. He reiterated the PBOC’s pledge to use new policy tools to cushion the economy. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a State Council Meeting on Wednesday urged officials to use fiscal and monetary policies to stabilize employment and the economy.

“There has been little compelling follow-through to the various pledges by various central agencies to support the economy,” says Alvin Tan, head of Asia currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “I think there is skepticism whether monetary policy can really do much in the face of severe Covid-related social restrictions.”

Traders are now watching for possible PBOC action on Monday when 100 billion yuan ($14.8 billion) of one-year policy loans are due. Twelve out of 25 economists and analysts expect a cut to the one-year medium-term lending facility rate, according to a Bloomberg survey as of Thursday.

The offshore yuan fell 0.5% to 6.7997 per dollar at 3pm in Hong Kong while the onshore yuan declined 0.6% to 6.7660.

