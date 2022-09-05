(Bloomberg) -- China set a stronger-than-expected fixing for a 10th day and said it will allow banks to hold less foreign currencies in reserve, its most substantial moves yet to stabilize a weakening yuan.

The People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s reference rate at 6.9096 per dollar on Tuesday, trailing behind the currency’s move to a two-year low. That came a day after the central bank said financial institutions will need to hold just 6% of their foreign exchange in reserve from Sept. 15, effectively increasing the supply of dollars and other currencies onshore. The decrease of 2 percentage points is the biggest in data going back to 2004.

While the moves should limit the yuan’s declines against the greenback, they do little to suggest the central bank is trying to reverse the losses. Authorities may want to slow down the pace of depreciation but they are not “drawing a line in the sand to hold any particular level for now”, said Khoon Goh, Head of Asia Research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

The question is whether there will be more firm action from the authorities should the yuan start to approach the psychological 7-per-dollar level, he said.

Betting against the yuan has been a successful strategy in the past month. The yuan has plunged 2.5%, as China’s Covid-Zero strategy hurt an already fragile economy and aggressive rate hikes by the US quicken capital outflows. The depreciation comes at a sensitive time for Beijing, which is preparing for a twice-a-decade party reshuffle next month. That’s why keeping the foreign-exchange market steady is paramount for authorities, as a disorderly plunge in the yuan could spill over to stocks and endanger financial stability.

The PBOC has stepped up efforts to stem yuan deprecation in the past two weeks. Stronger-than-expected fixings for 10 straight sessions mark the longest run of strong biases since 2019. Monday’s cut in the FX deposit ratio was twice as large as April’s reduction. Also on Monday, PBOC Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang told reporters in Beijing that China was able to maintain the yuan at a stable level, adding that it will be a “norm” in the short term for the Chinese currency to move in two ways.

The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.9357 as of 10:54 a.m. in Beijing. The 6.9-per-dollar reference rate was being closely watched by currency traders as it had resulted in steep yuan losses in the past.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.