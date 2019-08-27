(Bloomberg) -- The yuan halted its nine-day losing streak after the central bank set the daily fixing stronger than expected.

The yuan was up 0.02% at 7.1611 per dollar at 11:04 a.m. in Shanghai. The People’s Bank of China set its reference rate at 7.0835 per dollar, compared with the 7.1126 average forecast by traders and analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

"They are trying to stem yuan depreciation by setting much stronger-than-expected fixings," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore. "However, this is unlikely to slow down onshore dollar demand" as the U.S. is set to increase tariffs on Chinese goods.

The yuan has plummeted 3.9% in August, set for the biggest monthly drop on record, as the escalating trade war with the U.S. and signs of a slowing economy damaged investor confidence. Banks are cutting forecasts on the battered currency, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicting a drop to 7.2 in three months and Bank of America Merrill Lynch foreseeing a decline to 7.5 by year-end.

In a sign that investors are growing increasingly bearish despite the PBOC’s efforts to sooth nerves, the onshore yuan has closed weaker than the fixing on all but one day this month. The currency isn’t only tumbling against the dollar, as a basket measuring the yuan’s performance against 24 exchange rates slipped to a new record low on Wednesday.

