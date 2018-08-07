(Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan held on to gains triggered by further moves to stabilize the currency and U.S. stocks approached a fresh all-time high. Asian equities looked set for a mixed start to Wednesday trading.

Futures pointed to gains for equities in Hong Kong and China, while Japan and Australian shares faced a muted open. The S&P 500 Index closed at the highest level since its Jan. 26 peak. A rise in emerging-market equities overshadowed rising woes in Turkey, where the yield on the country’s 10-year bonds touched a record high amid a diplomatic spat with the U.S.

Adding to previous moves to ease pressure on the currency, the People’s Bank of China urged some lenders to prevent any “herd behavior” and momentum-chasing moves in the currency market, according to people familiar with the matter. The Bank of Japan is due to release a summary of opinions Wednesday from its July 30-31 meeting, at which it tweaked elements of its stimulus policy to make it more sustainable.

Trade tensions remain in focus as the U.S. said it will begin imposing 25 percent duties on an additional $16 billion in Chinese imports in two weeks. It will be the second time the U.S. slaps duties on Chinese goods in about the past month, despite complaints by American companies that such moves will raise business costs and eventually consumer prices.

Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. surged shares after Elon Musk proposed taking the company private. Commodities advanced.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Samsung Electronics unveils its next Galaxy Note smartphone.

U.S. consumer prices probably rose in July, consistent with a pickup in inflation that’s projected to keep the Federal Reserve on a path of gradual interest-rate increases, economists forecast before Friday’s release.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were little changed in Singapore.

Futures on the FTSE China A50 Index rose 0.3 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.5 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index were little changed.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index jumped 0.8 percent, the largest increase in two weeks.

Currencies

The yen was at 111.38 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.8195 per dollar after rising 0.7 percent.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2 percent Tuesday.

The euro bought $1.1598.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed three basis points to 2.97 percent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index gained 0.5 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1 percent to $69.09 a barrel.

Gold futures were flat at $1,210.81 an ounce.

