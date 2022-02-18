(Bloomberg) -- China’s offshore yuan climbed to the strongest level in four years as planned talks between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine boosted risk assets.

The offshore yuan strengthened 0.3% to 6.3182 per dollar, the strongest level since May 2018. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell, taking its decline this week to 0.5% as demand for haven assets receded due to easing geopolitical tensions.

The offshore yuan has risen 0.6% so far this year, shrugging off a narrowing yield differential with the U.S., slower growth and repeated virus outbreaks. There are expectations that the People’s Bank of China will keep easing after Governor Yi Gang said Wednesday it will keep monetary policy accommodative and flexible.

The PBOC’s daily currency fixing had been broadly near estimates in 2022 except for Feb. 7, when it set the reference rate 252 pips weaker than the average forecast, the furthest from analyst estimates since 2018.

“Yuan’s advance should be tolerated as long as it is not one-way speculation, based on recent fixing patterns,” said Qi Gao foreign-exchange analyst at Scotiabank. He sees the offshore yuan testing 6.3 against the dollar in the week ahead.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.