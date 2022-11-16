(Bloomberg) -- China’s exporters slowed conversion of foreign currency proceeds last month, weakening a key pillar of support for the yuan amid growth headwinds and concerns over a widening policy gap with the US.

A net deficit of $730 million was recorded last month in currency deals related to China’s goods trade with overseas corporates, the biggest since February 2016. The rare deficit in currency transactions failed to match an improving trade surplus last month, suggesting a weak outlook for the yuan as local companies prefer to hold their proceedings in dollars.

The data “suggest that more exporters have been keeping their foreign currency receipts rather than converting them into yuan,” Goldman Sachs economists including Maggie Wei wrote in a note. “This is understandable given concerns over how weak the yuan could get last month.”

The yuan has come under the spotlight as the currency’s wild swings prompted the central bank to take steps to shore up confidence. Concern over the yuan’s weakness have already dampened global interest in Chinese assets. Foreign investors reduced their holdings of China bonds in the onshore market for a ninth-month running in October.

The currency weakened throughout Thursday, down 0.86% to 7.1615 per dollar as of 10:00 a.m. ET, even though the central bank set its fixing at a stronger-than-expected level on Thursday. The offshore yuan lost 0.94% to 7.1746 per dollar.

To be sure, the foreign-exchange trade deficit could soon flip back into surplus as tweaks to China’s Covid curbs and fresh support measures for the flagging property sector improve sentiment. The onshore yuan has rallied more than 3% in November, set for its first monthly gain since February. Moreover, the size of the deficit last month was only a fraction of the $22.7 billion surplus seen in September.

“Given that the yield differential between the US and China will remain wide for a while, and China’s exports is likely to slow resulting in a smaller trade surplus in the coming months, we could see some slight weakening in the yuan from here into year-end,” said Khoon Goh head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

There is increasing pressure on China’s trade front in the fourth quarter from insufficient external demand and a high base of comparison, according to Shu Jueting, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce. Still, foreign trade is expected to operate within a reasonable range, Shu said.

Cross-border flows in China may improve, Wang Chunying, a spokeswoman at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said in a statement. Exporters receipts in China and investments by foreign companies tend to increase seasonally toward end of the year, she said.

--With assistance from George Lei.

(Updates with the latest yuan price during Thursday’s New York morning session and comments on trade pressure from the Ministry of Commerce.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.