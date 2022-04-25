(Bloomberg) -- The yuan dropped to the lowest level in 17 months as a Covid outbreak spreads to Beijing, with the central bank standing aside as traders sold the currency. The decline spurred a selloff in emerging-market currencies.

The offshore yuan fell as much as 1.1% to 6.5979 per dollar, a level unseen since November 2020, as the People’s Bank of China refrained from signaling discomfort through the daily fixing. The currency has fallen over 1% intraday for the second consecutive session, with no signs so far that authorities will step in to stem the declines. The currency also fell in the onshore market.

The worsening Covid outbreak in China is fueling a selloff across its markets, with the yuan dropping by more than 2% last week, the most since a surprise devaluation in August 2015. The government ordered mandatory Covid tests in a district of Beijing and locked down some areas of the capital, a sign that the strict lockdown seen in Shanghai will be replicated, adding to growing concerns about the economy.

“It does appear that the authorities are condoning the move given the lack of intervention to stem yuan weakness,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging markets Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “It’s surprising that such a fast pace of decline is being allowed but it does suggest that the PBOC is utilizing the yuan as another tool to provide stimulus to the economy at a time when they are showing restraint on the monetary policy front.”

The onshore yuan dropped nearly 1% to 6.5658 per dollar. The fixing limits the onshore yuan’s moves by 2% on either side. The spread between the onshore and offshore yuan hovered near the highest in ten months.

“Strict adherence to Covid-zero could mean that China needs to allow yuan to be the shock absorber that could translate to better export competitiveness,” said Fiona Lim, senior foreign exchange strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd. in Singapore.

So far, officials have downplayed concerns over capital outflows and weakness in the yuan. Recent moves in the Chinese currency were market-based and expectations on the yuan have been “basically stable,” Wang Chunying, spokeswoman of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange had said on Friday. Guan Tao, a former official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said the weakening yuan is a result of deteriorating market sentiment and foreign capital outflows, rather than government intervention.

Wider Impact

Most Asian currencies also weakened on concern over a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy. Expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes further damped sentiment. Treasuries gained across the curve while a benchmark for Asian equities slid more than 2%. The Australian dollar fell 1.1% to be the biggest loser among its Group-of-10 peers.

Yuan weakness is spilling over to the won and Singapore dollar as they are “export dependent economies whose currencies tend to be sensitive to yuan moves,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. The yuan may fall toward 6.60 per dollar in the near-term, though exporter demand ahead of month-end may cap the downside, Goh said.

(Updates throughout.)

