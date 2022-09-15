(Bloomberg) -- The yuan extended declines after breaching the 7 per dollar level as concerns that the Federal Reserve may deliver an outsized rate hike next week eclipsed a string of attempts from China’s central bank to support the currency.

Both the onshore and offshore yuan fell to the lowest since July 2020, even as the People’s Bank of China set the currency fixing at 456 pips stronger than the estimates in a Bloomberg survey, on concern that Fed rate hikes would exacerbate China’s yield gap with the US and drive outflows. PBOC’s fixing pushback Friday also fell short of the record 598 pips seen Wednesday.

While warning investors not to bet on any particular level, the 17 straight days of stronger-than-expected fixings have been the most visible signal from Beijing yet that it is seeking to stabilize the currency ahead of the Party Congress next month, when President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term.

“It’s not a house-on-fire move,” said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies LLC, referring to the PBOC reference rates. “The PBOC is quietly pushing back through the daily fixing, but they are not really doing anything else. Central banks have realized that it’s a dollar trade. They could fight it, but there’s not much they can do about it.”

Traders responded to the PBOC move by pushing the onshore yuan to as low as 7.0195 per dollar, about 0.7% shy from the weak end of the 2% trading band around the fixing. The gap between onshore yuan and the fixing stayed near 800 pips, which was the most since 2020. Both these indicate deepening bearish sentiment on the yuan.

The currency’s slide gathered pace on Thursday amid geopolitical concerns surrounding a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping and the approval of the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 in the US, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The stronger fixing is “unlikely to defend the psychological 7 level but delay and smooth out the yuan depreciation pace, unless the PBOC takes other measures to support the yuan,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

A Shanghai Securities News report downplayed yuan’s losses and cited unnamed experts saying wider swings in the exchange rate have become normal in recent years amid increased uncertainties in the global economy.

Still, policymakers have plenty in their toolbox to manage the currency, including by raising costs for investors to bet against the yuan by using forwards contracts, reducing the amount of dollar deposits banks need to set aside as reserves again as it did earlier this month, or in the worst case, resolve to direct intervention by selling the dollar.

However, the yuan’s relative strength versus other regional currencies may act as a deterrent. The yuan is at a 13-year high versus the Korean won and 29-year high versus the yen. Moreover, the trade-weighted yuan has remained little changed since August, according to a Bloomberg tracker of CFETS Index.

The central bank may also hold off on further measures to boost the currency amid signs of economic recovery. Data on Friday showed retail sales and industrial production both grew faster than in July, and exceeded forecasts after Beijing rolled out stimulus measures to counter the impact of Covid flare-ups, a continued property slump and power shortages.

Still, few expect the currency to collapse. China’s mighty exports, while slowing, still provide support for the currency. Official data showed Thursday that net foreign-exchange settlement -- a measure of cross-border flows -- rose to the highest since January, though traders also net sold the most amount of yuan versus foreign currencies with forward contracts since 2016.

Bechtel of Jefferies said the yuan’s decline to 7.2 per dollar would be a “harder line in the sand” for the central bank. The currency has only approached that level twice –- in 2019 and 2020 –- but hasn’t hit it since offshore trading started in 2010.

The offshore yuan fell as much as 0.3% to 7.04 per dollar. The currency has lost over 9% this year and is heading for the biggest annual loss since 1994.

“The PBOC has started and will likely continue to lean against currency depreciation, but is unlikely to fully arrest yuan weakness,” JPMorgan strategists including Arindam Sandilya wrote in a note. “The absence of draconian measures to cap currency depreciation so far points to further headroom for CNY weakness to run.”

(Updates throughout.)

