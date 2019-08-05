(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

China’s move to let its yuan weaken to its lowest level in more than a decade opens up a potential new front for the world’s central banks: a currency war.

Whether that eventuates depends on what China and Donald Trump do next. Should Beijing allow the yuan to keep plunging well beyond 7 per dollar, that would be a clear signal it has given up trying to mollify the U.S. president. Trump has boasted he’s “taxing the hell out of China” until there’s a deal, and could ratchet levies higher still in response.

Treasury yields dropped to a new three-year low and markets priced in a more aggressive pace of rate cuts by the Fed after China’s move on Monday. A weaker yuan and knock-on to other emerging-market currencies is also a headache for the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank, whose own weakening economies don’t need a stronger yen or euro.

“The China U.S. trade war is now setting the stage for a currency war that could end up enveloping many of the major central banks around the world,” said Eswar Prasad, former IMF China division chief and author of “Gaining Currency: The Rise of the Renminbi.”

Emerging economy central banks were caught in the crossfire on Monday as currencies across Asia slumped and South Korea’s won hit a three year. That complicates plans among smaller economies to support growth with lower rates.

“The yuan beyond 7 is uncharted waters for the market and central banks worldwide,” said Hui Feng, a senior research fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute and co-author of “The Rise of the People’s Bank of China. “It would be vital for the People’s Bank of China to send a clear, credible and strong signal where the line would be drawn in the sand to placate the market.”

While the PBOC pledged to keep the currency stable and economists say the yuan’s move beyond 7 was inevitable given pressures on China’s economy, the outlook remains fragile.

Some are unfazed by the latest currency move. “There is nothing magical about 7, and the market has been anticipating this development for some time,” said Andy Rothman, a former U.S. diplomat in Beijing who’s now an investment strategist at Matthews Asia.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...

The yuan’s breach of 7 against the dollar signals that there’s no line in the sand for the People’s Bank of China in managing the currency, though it is likely to try to smooth exchange rate volatility. --David QuClick here for the full report

Trump last week proposed adding 10% tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese imports from Sept. 1, abruptly ramping up the trade war between the world’s largest economies shortly after the two sides restarted talks. He has repeatedly criticized China’s handling of its currency, though his Treasury department has stopped short of labeling it a manipulator.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Friday said the administration would not undertake currency intervention. Yet a week earlier, Trump said he had not ruled out taking steps on the dollar.

Slowing growth and escalating trade tensions have already forced many central banks to cut interest rates this year, even as many question if easier policy will be effective in combating the trade war’s blow to business confidence and expansion plans. The Fed cut last week for the first time in a decade and others, including India, Turkey and Australia have also lowered rates. The ECB is also tipped to unleash fresh stimulus.

“If the U.S. government were really to attempt to weaken the dollar, that would be bad news for economic policy makers in Europe and Japan. In both places, currency appreciation would be very unwelcome at a time that growth is already faltering,” said Louis Kuijs, chief Asia economist at Oxford Economics in Hong Kong.

