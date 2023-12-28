(Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan will strengthen for the first time in three years in 2024 as narrowing interest-rate differentials ease capital outflows, a Bloomberg survey shows.

The currency will appreciate to 7 by the end of next year, according to the median forecast in a survey of 17 traders and analysts. That compares with its level of around 7.09 on Friday. The main positive over the next 12 months is likely to be a narrowing of the US-China rate gap as the Federal Reserve eases policy, the respondents said.

“The expected major central banks’ rate-cut cycle next year will help narrow the US-China rate spread and ease capital outflow pressure,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian foreign-exchange strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Hong Kong. “However, foreign investors will likely remain cautious on Chinese investments due to the ongoing property turmoil, the weak recovery, and China-US tensions,” he wrote in a 2024 outlook note.

Mizuho’s year-end target for the yuan is 6.95 per dollar, according to the note, implying a gain of about 2% from the current level.

The yuan has weakened about 10% against the dollar since the end of 2021, one of the worst-performing emerging Asian currencies over the period. Sentiment soured due to a rolling property crisis and weaker-than-expected consumer spending, which hampered the economy and convinced the central bank to keep monetary policy settings looser than its global peers.

Positive Signs

A number of positives for the currency have emerged in recent months, with the main one being growing expectations for Fed rate cuts starting as soon as the first quarter. Inflows already look to be improving, with global investors buying a net $33 billion of Chinese bonds last month, the second most on record, according to the nation’s foreign-exchange regulator.

Overseas investors have also returned to yuan shares this week. Their purchases of onshore equities on Friday were set to mark a third straight session of buying. Thursday’s net inflows of $1.9 billion were the biggest since late July.

Still, the next few months look challenging for the yuan as the usual seasonal tailwinds that boost the currency such as exporter purchases before Chinese New Year are likely to fall short of previous years, the majority of respondents to the Bloomberg survey said.

Local companies will probably seek to hold onto their dollars to generate extra earnings from higher US interest rates, while the easily accessible yuan funding — either through cheap loans or foreign exchange swaps — means they will be in no rush to convert their foreign-currency holdings to pay salaries and bonuses, the respondents said.

