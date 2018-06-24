(Bloomberg) -- A selloff in China’s currency deepened after the central bank moved to free up capital for banks and as investors braced for the next round in an escalating trade dispute with the U.S.

The yuan slid 0.35 percent to 6.5314 per dollar at 9:24 a.m. in Hong Kong in an eighth day of declines. That would be its longest losing streak since October 2016. Onshore trading starts at 9:30 a.m. In a widely expected move, the People’s Bank of China on Sunday said it will cut the required reserve ratio for some banks by 0.5 percentage point.

A slew of negative factors -- from a trade war with the U.S. to the risk of a credit crunch -- have weighed on China’s financial markets in recent weeks. The benchmark Shanghai stock index is on the brink of a bear market after tumbling almost 20 percent from its recent high, while analysts have started cutting their forecasts for the nation’s currency. Investors have been piling into the relative safety of government debt instead.

“The yuan is faced with a double whammy –- escalating trade tensions are hurting sentiment and the easier monetary policy is also pressuring the currency," said Gao Qi, a currency strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore. "Traders will step up shorting the yuan in the offshore market, but we won’t likely see massive fund outflows considering the capital curbs in place."

The Treasury Department is planning to heighten scrutiny of Chinese investments in sensitive U.S. industries under an emergency law. Under the plan, the White House would use one of the most significant legal measures available to declare China’s investment in U.S. companies involved in technologies such as new-energy vehicles, robotics and aerospace a threat to economic and national security, according to eight people familiar with the plans.

"With no trade war relief in sight selling yuan on prospects of a more aggressive PBOC policy shift could be a path of least resistance," Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific in Singapore at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note.

