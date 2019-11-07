(Bloomberg) -- The yuan is front and center as greater China’s markets close out a bumper week after good news on trade.

The currencies of China, Taiwan and even Hong Kong are among the top performers in the world over the past five days, with the yuan strengthening past the 7 per dollar level for the first time since August. Benchmark equity gauges are also poised for their best showings in weeks.

The bullishness comes as the U.S. and China appear to be making progress in trade talks. That good news has investors around world dumping their bearish bets, selling bonds and chasing riskier assets.

The onshore yuan is set to strengthen for a fifth week, adding 0.9%. That’s the longest rally since February last year

The Shanghai Composite Index is in line to climb 1.1%, the most since Oct. 11. It’s also on a three-week rally, the longest since March

The Hang Seng Index is poised to climb 2.3% this week, the best performance since Sept. 13

The Hong Kong dollar has mustered a gain of 0.13% over the past five sessions, the most in eight weeks

The Taiex, Taiwan’s stock benchmark, is set for a gain of 1.7%, the most in three weeks

The Taiwan dollar is in line to strengthen for a sixth week, adding 0.4%. The rally is the longest since 2015

