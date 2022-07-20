(Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan is under pressure to depreciate as rising Covid cases fan worries of renewed lockdowns in the country while expectations of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve drive outflows.

Option traders have boosted bearish wagers on the Chinese currency as indicated by the one-month dollar-yuan risk reversal, which has nearly tripled since the start of July. The cost of shorting the yuan also remains low, with the offshore yuan tomorrow-next forward points hovering near the lowest level since 2020.

Investors are turning cautious on China as the economy sputters under the weight of the Covid-Zero policy as well as deepening turmoil in the property sector, which risks spilling over to banks. While the People’s Bank of China has injected liquidity to soothe markets, sentiment remains fragile.

“We may see the yuan touch 6.80 per dollar if the greenback strengthens further,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank (HK) Ltd.

A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar’s strength rose to a record high last week amid bets for a 100-basis-point rate hike by the Fed. Although expectations for policy tightening have moderated since, traders still see the greenback marching higher.

The onshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.7499 per dollar at 4:53 pm local time. It’s weakened nearly 6% this year after being Asia’s top performer in 2021, when it strengthened 2.7%.

One buffer for the currency is China’s widening trade surplus, which rose to a record high in June. Risk-reversal levels also remains below those at outset of the pandemic, indicating little or no panic in the market. In fact, StanChart’s Liu sees China’s robust current-account surplus and potential easing of US tariffs lifting the currency to 6.60 per dollar by year-end.

The wild-card remains the virus tally as China sticks to its Covid-Zero policy. The country reported 935 cases for Tuesday, the highest daily tally since May 21.

“Any signs of broader lockdown of a major city such as what was seen for Shanghai could spur larger swings in the yuan,” said Fiona Lim, senior foreign exchange strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.