(Bloomberg) -- The yuan plunged more than 1% against the dollar in China on Monday, outpacing declines in most emerging-market currencies as concerns over the nation’s economic slowdown mount.

The currency fell to a low of 6.7321, its weakest since Nov. 2020, after data showed export growth in April slowing to just 3.9% as Covid outbreaks bite. A lack of notable dollar selling from state-owned banks also weighed on sentiment, according to traders who asked not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to comment on the foreign-exchange market publicly.

“Investors continue to re-appraise the prospects for China’s economy and asset markets,” strategists including Chris Turner at ING Bank wrote in a note. “With industrial metals taking another leg lower, it still seems too early to call the low in the yuan.”

The marked decline raises questions over how far the People’s Bank of China will let the yuan weaken, with the currency often seen as an anchor for peers in the region given the extensive trade links. The central bank has set the yuan’s reference rate at a stronger-than-expected level for a fifth day as of Monday.

The yuan is dropping so quickly that it’s outstripped the new forecasts made by analysts and traders. Just at the end of April, a survey of 11 traders and analysts by Bloomberg show the yuan is expected to drop to 6.7 per dollar in three months. It was trading at 6.3620 at the start of April.

The PBOC will use the many tools it has for counter-cyclical adjustments if the yuan fluctuates too much, China Securities Journal said in an article earlier on Monday. Vowing to keep the normal operations of the foreign exchange market, the central bank also reiterated its pledge to keep the basic stability of the currency at a “reasonable and balanced level” in its first-quarter monetary policy report released Monday.

