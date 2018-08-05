(Bloomberg) -- The yuan held on to its gains after a surprise move by the central bank to make it more expensive to bet against the currency triggered a rally in China’s currency. Asian stocks pointed to a small advance as earnings seasons rolls on.

The offshore yuan maintained Friday’s gains when the People’s Bank of China announced a rule tweak in a bid to ease pressure on the yuan. Equity futures signaled a higher open for markets in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia ahead of results from regional heavyweights HSBC Holdings Plc and Softbank Group Corp. U.S. shares rose Friday, when the yield on 10-year Treasuries slipped to 2.95 percent. The Canadian dollar declined after Saudi Arabia froze all trade and investments with Canada.

China stepped in to try to cushion the yuan after a record string of weekly losses saw the currency closing in on the key milestone of 7 per dollar. Sentiment in U.S. equities got a boost late in Friday’s trading session as the White House said officials had held high-level talks with China about trade in the past months and were open to more discussions.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season includes results from: HSBC, SoftBank, Japan Post Bank, Disney, 21st Century Fox, Deutsche Telekom, China Mobile, Glencore and Adidas.

Tuesday brings the latest Reserve Bank of Australia meeting that is likely to produce no change in either the record-low cash rate or the long-term guidance.

The Bank of Japan releases a summary of opinions Wednesday from its July 30-31 meeting, at which it tweaked elements of its stimulus policy to make it more sustainable.

Samsung Electronics unveils its next Galaxy Note smartphone.

Japan announces a preliminary reading of second-quarter gross domestic product. Economists expect a solid rebound from a first-quarter contraction.

U.S. consumer prices probably rose in July, consistent with a pickup in inflation that’s projected to keep the Federal Reserve on a path of gradual interest-rate increases, economists forecast before Friday’s release.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were up 0.3 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.3 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.7 percent.

FTSE China A50 futures climbed 0.8 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent Friday.

Currencies

The yen traded at 111.19 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 6.8484 per dollar after climbing 0.5 percent Friday.

The euro bought $1.1569.

The Canadian dollar dropped 0.2 percent to 1.3017 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.1 percent Friday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 2.95 percent Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $68.49 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,214.90 an ounce.

