(Bloomberg) -- Yukiya Amano, the Japanese diplomat who led the International Atomic Energy Agency for a decade, handling the investigation of Iran and the aftermath of the Fukushima meltdowns, has died at the age of 72.

The IAEA confirmed his death in a written statement without elaborating on the cause or location. Amano had planned on resigning from the agency because of poor health, which had interfered with his day-to-day duties over the last year.

“During the past decade, the agency delivered concrete results to achieve the objective of “Atoms for Peace and Development,” Amano said in a message delivered on his behalf by the IAEA. “I am very proud of our achievements, and grateful to member states and agency staff.”

