Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    Jun 11, 2020

    Yum Brands sues GrubHub over delivery deal with KFC, Taco Bell

    Joe Schneider, Bloomberg News

    Signage is displayed outside a Yum! Brands Inc. Taco Bell restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Yum! Brands is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 6. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

    Signage is displayed outside a Yum! Brands Inc. Taco Bell restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Bloomberg/Luke Sharrett , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Yum! Brands Inc. sued GrubHub Inc. over the cancellation of a five-year deal to deliver food from KFC and Taco Bell restaurants, saying the termination of the agreement will lead to customers having to pay more for food from those franchises.

    The lawsuit comes a day after Just Eat Takeaway.com NV agreed to acquire U.S.-based Grubhub for US$7.3 billion in a deal that creates one of the world’s largest meal-delivery companies, as the coronavirus pandemic drives a surge in orders.

    Yum agreed to buy a US$200 million stake in Chicago-based GrubHub in February 2018 as part of a partnership that included online ordering for pickup and delivery from KFC and Taco Bell in the U.S.

    But GrubHub suddenly declared the deal invalid in early June, citing interactions between Yum, Uber Eats and PostMates, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in state court in New York.

    “Grubhub’s improper efforts to rid itself of a deal it no longer wanted and to line its pockets will cause enormous harm to consumers at a time when they can least afford it,” Yum said in the complaint. “Many consumers remain reluctant to leave home or to eat in restaurants in the midst of a global pandemic. Grubhub’s brazen action will result in an increase of nearly 40 per cent in the fees consumers pay.”

    GrubHub didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment on the suit.

    The case is Yum Restaurant Services Group LLC v GrubHub Holdings Inc., New York State Supreme Court, New York County.