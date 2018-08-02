Yum Brands tops estimates even as Pizza Hut keeps disappointing

Yum! Brands Inc. still has to work do on its pizza business.

The dining-chain company beat analyst expectations on profit and revenue in the second quarter but missed on same-store sales, as a surprise drop at Pizza Hut dragged down overall results.

The parent company of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, which split off its China operations in 2016, has been working to revitalize its pizza brand amid stiff competition from rivals Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Papa John’s International Inc. Yum has been trying to improve the chain’s appeal with faster delivery, but discounts across the entire fast-food industry are having an adverse effect.

Pizza Hut comparable sales fell 1 per cent in the latest quarter, while analysts had projected a 1 per cent gain, according to Consensus Metrix. Globally, Yum’s comparable sales rose 1 per cent, missing estimates for 1.9 per cent growth.

Earlier this year, Yum partnered with GrubHub Inc. to expand delivery across the U.S. Its Pizza Hut president also joined GrubHub’s board. McDonald’s and other chains are heavily pushing delivery, including Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., which has teamed up with DoorDash and Postmates.

--With assistance from Karen Lin and Iris Zambrowski (Bloomberg Global Data)