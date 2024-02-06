(Bloomberg) -- Yum China Holdings Inc. comparable sales beat estimates in the fourth quarter, as the fast-food operator rolls out new deals to lure cautious Chinese diners amid an economic downturn in the mainland.

Comparable sales were 4%, ahead of estimates of 3.24%. Adjusted earnings per share also topped expectations.

Revenue from its KFC restaurants was up 18% year-on-year to $1.87 billion, while Pizza Hut’s surged 23% to $496 million, the company reported.

Yum China jumped as much as 17% in US postmarket trading and it surged as much as 28% in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Yum China has offered regular discounts and promotions to stimulate sales, as price wars have broken out among brands in the mainland in response to weakening consumer sentiment.

In the past year, KFC’s China outlets have offered a burger, fries and soft drink combo for as little as 20 yuan ($2.80). Some 20% of Pizza Hut’s pies have been priced below 50 yuan, Yum China Chief Executive Officer Joey Wat said in November. Amid those steep discounts, JP Morgan Chase & Co. last month cut Yum China’s target price, saying “no player is immune” to the headwinds created by the nation’s slowing demand growth.

Still, competition among cheap food chains is intensifying as China’s consumers pull back on luxury. Yum China plans to build a 20,000-store network in the country by 2026.

The company had 14,644 stores operating in the fourth quarter — 13% more than the same period a year ago. It added 542 new stores in the quarter, and forecasts opening 1,500 to 1,700 more outlets in 2024.

Brands like KFC are increasingly expanding in lower-tier mainland cities as bigger markets become saturated, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts wrote in January. Roughly 60% of new openings for KFC restaurants in China were located in lower-tier cities in the first nine months of 2023, the state-owned People’s Daily reported in December.

