(Bloomberg) -- Yum China Holdings Inc. is facing a sales slowdown.

Same-stores sales for the company fell 1 percent in the most recent quarter, trailing analysts’ estimates as both KFC and Pizza Hut posted disappointing results. That sent the shares sliding as much as 6.6 percent in late trading.

Yum China, created from the split of U.S. fast-food company Yum! Brands Inc. in 2016, has struggled to attract younger diners to Pizza Hut. Overhauling its mobile app, upgrading its menu and enlisting celebrities to tout the brand haven’t helped much so far. In the meantime, KFC’s performance has propped up the company. But flat same-stores sales at the fried chicken chain during the quarter led to an unexpected decline for the overall company.

Shares of Yum China fell as low as $33.30 in New York in after-hours trading. They had already lost 11 percent this year.

To contact the reporter on this story: Craig Giammona in New York at cgiammona@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anne Riley Moffat at ariley17@bloomberg.net, Lisa Wolfson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.