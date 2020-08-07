(Bloomberg) -- Yum China Holdings Inc. is targeting a second listing in Hong Kong as early as September, according to people familiar with the matter.

China’s largest restaurant company, which runs outlets in the country of U.S. brands including KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, plans to seek the city’s stock exchange approval as soon this month, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The New York-listed fast food giant could raise about $2 billion from the Hong Kong share sale, Bloomberg News has reported. The company has already filed confidentially for the listing, the people have said.

Yum China is part of a growing wave of U.S.-listed Chinese firms looking for a trading foothold in Hong Kong as relations between the U.S. and China deteriorate markedly. U.S. regulators are threatening to restrict Chinese firms’ access to American capital markets if they do not allow authorities to review their audits.

Details of the offering such as the timing and size are not final and could change, the people said. A representative for Yum China declined to comment.

China’s No.2 online retailer JD.com Inc. raised $4.5 billion in its Hong Kong listing in June, in the world’s second-largest initial share sale this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Gaming company NetEase Inc. raised $3.1 billion from its offering in the financial hub in the same month. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. pioneered the so-called “homecoming” listing model for U.S.-listed Chinese firms last year with a massive $13 billion share sale.

Yum China reported a sputtering recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with sales improving in April and May but weakening again in June. The company said comparable sales in the second quarter fell 11% from the previous year, and it expects them to remain under pressure in the third quarter.

Yum China operates 10,000 restaurants in over 1,400 cities across China, according to its website. Its New York shares have risen 13% this year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.