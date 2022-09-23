-
RBC says Canada's economic engine may soon face energy shortages
Canada’s biggest commercial bank says the country will struggle to meet soaring electricity demand in coming years unless governments make tough decisions.
U.S. Fed trying to catch 'a falling knife' with inflation: TD chief economist
The U.S. Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike strategy in reaction to near-term data is like “catching a falling knife,” said Beata Caranci, chief economist and senior vice president of TD Bank.
'They're in a state of fear': CEOs are worried about quiet quitting
As the economy heads into a potential recession, executives seek out consultants and organizational psychologists to reverse the trend of quiet quitting.
Putting 99.9% odds on recession is 'a bit extreme': Ed Devlin
Betting there’s a 99.9 per cent chance of a U.S. Federal Reserve-induced recession is “extreme in terms of a probability,” said Ed Devlin, former head of Canadian portfolio management at PIMCO, one day after a top Bay Streeter made waves with his prognostication.
BNN Bloomberg Advisor
Apple music takes over Pepsi as presenter of Super Bowl halftime show
Apple Music will become the title sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, taking over from PepsiCo Inc., which has had its name on the star-studded intermission program since 2013.
Five-out-of-six major Canadian airports fell below North American satisfaction average
Most major Canadian airports missed the bar on customer satisfaction, with the Vancouver International Airport as the only location to place above the North American average, according to a survey and report released J.D. Power on Wednesday.
Argentina government intervenes after country runs out of World Cup stickers
A shortage of World Cup stickers in soccer-crazed Argentina is triggering a public commotion and even forcing the government to intervene two month’s before the year’s biggest sporting event.
OceanSky bets on luxury 'air cruises' with first departure set for 2024
OceanSky’s first “air cruise” departure is currently slated for February 2024 and the trip will offer some of the same rewards as luxury train or ocean cruising: a relaxing ride in which passengers have their own amenity-filled cabins while sharing plush common areas.