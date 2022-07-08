(Bloomberg) --

Moments after Boris Johnson appointed Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday night, the British prime minister appealed to his new Chancellor of the Exchequer to cut taxes in a last-ditch effort to save his government.

Zahawi, according to a witness to the conversation in Downing Street, was at first taken aback at the plan and then -- aghast -- forcibly rejected the idea. At that point, he’d not yet even set foot in the Treasury building, let alone assessed whether the economy could afford the measure.

The exchange, at a time Johnson’s team was trying to fend off the threat of a leadership challenge following the resignations of Zahawi’s predecessor, Rishi Sunak, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, illustrates the lengths the prime minister was prepared to go to cling to power.

A spokesman for Zahawi declined to comment on private conversations. A spokesman for Johnson, when asked about the episode, said no economic policy speech is planned and the caretaker government won’t be making any major policy changes.

With the prime minister’s future still very much an open question, an ally was briefing that Johnson and Zahawi would make a speech announcing tax cuts that would help win over rebel Conservative MPs who in those frenzied hours were plotting the premier’s downfall.

Johnson had spent the last two months mulling an economic policy speech with Sunak, but according to the premier’s ally, the then chancellor was digging in. With Sunak gone, Johnson suggested to Zahawi they could do it July 14.

On Wednesday morning, Zahawi was on the airwaves in a long-planned appearance, batting away questions about whether he’d cut taxes.

It was only after he’d finished speaking to the media that he made his way to the grand Treasury building that overlooks St James Park. He was greeted by a senior bureaucrat, who informed him he was the first chancellor in history to speak to the press before stepping foot in the building.

According to a person familiar with his thinking, Zahawi sees himself a fiscal conservative and would love nothing more than to cut taxes. However, prior to his appointment as chancellor, he’d been focused on upcoming school exams as education secretary, not looking at Treasury spreadsheets.

Still, as chancellor, Zahawi will need to make a call on looming civil service pay rises. And if, as expected, he stands for Tory leader himself, there’ll be no escaping forming a position on tax cuts.

