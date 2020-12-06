(Bloomberg) -- Zalando SE’s co-chief executive officer Rubin Ritter will step down at or around the time of the online fashion platform’s next annual general meeting in 2021.

The company’s supervisory board will work with Ritter to dissolve his contract, which was supposed to run until November 2023, the company said in a statement Sunday.

“I want to devote more time to my growing family. My wife and I have agreed that for the coming years, her professional ambitions should take priority. And regarding my own future, I am eager to allow myself time to explore new interests beyond Zalando,” Ritter said.

Zalando founders Robert Gentz and David Schneider will continue to lead the company as co-CEOs.

