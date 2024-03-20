(Bloomberg) -- The owner of Kay Jewelers and Zales says some couples could wait to get engaged this year because of still-high inflation and uncertainty about the labor market.

“If right now they’re worried about their jobs or they’re still paying a little bit more for rent or for gas, then they might wait a few months for that engagement,” Gina Drosos, the chief executive officer of Signet Jewelers Ltd., said in an interview Wednesday.

The number of engagements in the US is recovering from a dating dry spell during the pandemic. Around 2.1 million couples became engaged last year, Drosos said, the lowest number in years. It was also well below the 2.8 million couples on average each year who pledged to tie the knot before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Zales owner had been telling investors and analysts that this year would be the start of an upswing in US engagements as dating patterns returned to normal. But on Wednesday, the company turned more conservative in its outlook and said it expects the number of engagements to increase 5% to 10% this year versus last. That compares with the jeweler’s previous forecast of 10%.

Signet shares fell 11% as of 11:37 a.m. in New York, the most since last June.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the Fed lowered interest rates and if consumer confidence got on a really consistent upswing?” Drosos said. That would likely push the number of 2024 engagements to the high end of Signet’s guidance, she said. Most marriage proposals happen between October and Valentine’s Day, she said.

Signet uses social media and internet search terms to closely tracks couples’ behaviors — such as taking a trip together or visiting parents for the first time — since engagement and bridal jewelry typically represents around half of the company’s annual sales.

