(Bloomberg) -- Zambia, the first African nation to default in the pandemic era, has done what it needs to start restructuring talks over as much as $17.3 billion of external debt, and now needs creditors to participate, according to the country’s finance minister.

The southern African nation is using the so-called Common Framework that the Group of 20 designed to assist poor countries to revamp unsustainable debts as the Covid-19 pandemic hit their economies. Zambia was one of the first to adopt it, but progress has stalled as the government of Africa’s second-biggest copper producer waits for official creditors to form a negotiating committee.

“We’ve come here to complain and also to discuss with the leaders of the G-20, with the leaders of the Common Framework: You made a commitment, we also made a commitment,” Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said in a webinar Thursday.

“We have lived up to our part of the commitment in terms of implementing those things we agreed we’d do,” Musokotwane said. “Can we also see movement, can we also see action on the part of those who said they were going to assist?”

Slow Progress

Zambia’s slow progress in revamping its external debts, of which Chinese state and commercial creditors account for about one-third, is holding up a $1.4 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund, which would also unlock further concessional financing. The impasse has added to concerns over the effectiveness of the Common Framework, with World Bank President David Malpass and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying official creditors must speedily co-operate to rework debts.

Zambia reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF for an economic program in December, and the fund has since completed a debt-sustainability analysis that will form the basis of talks with creditors. Musokotwane later that month asked bilateral creditors to promptly form a negotiating committee to allow talks to start. That’s yet to happen, even as China has pledged to participate, according to Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director.

“We got a very concrete commitment from China to join the creditors’ committee on Zambia and more broadly, to work constructively,” she told reporters in a virtual briefing Thursday.

