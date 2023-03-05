(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema asked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to help push for the conclusion of talks over the southern African nation’s debt restructuring.

Hichilema, who on Saturday held a closed-door meeting with Guterres in Doha, described the debt restructuring talks as having not “moved fast enough” in an interview after the meeting with state-owned ZNBC TV.

“We’ve discussed with the UN Secretary General to assist, to push for the conclusion of the debt restructuring,” Hichilema said in comments broadcast on ZNBC TV.

Zambia is in discussions to rework $12.8 billion of external loans under the G-20 common framework after the southern African nation became the continent’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter in November 2020.

Read more: Zambia President Slams ‘Black Mamba Kiss of Death’ Lending Rates

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.