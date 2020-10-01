Zambia Bonds Slump Further Even as State Hints it Will Pay Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s Eurobonds fell further even after the government set aside funds in next year’s budget to pay interest due on its $3 billion of dollar debt.

That did little to ease fears among holders of the notes that it may default after they rejected the government’s proposed six-month coupon holiday until they get greater clarity on Zambia’s economic plans.

The government will spend 4.7 billion kwacha ($230 million) on Eurobond payments in 2021, according to the so-called yellow book, which provides a more detailed version of the budget than Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu presented on Sept. 25. That accounts for nearly half of the total 10.3 billion kwacha set aside for external interest payments.

The government budgeted for Eurobond coupon payments for 2021 in case bondholders rejected its proposed payment standstill, Ng’andu told state television Sunday.

Zambia’s $1 billion Eurobonds due 2024 fell a ninth straight day and were down 0.14% at 49.198 cents on the dollar by 9:22 a.m. in London.

