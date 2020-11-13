(Bloomberg) --

Bondholders rejected Zambia’s request for debt relief, setting the southern African nation on course to becoming Africa’s first sovereign default since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Holders of Zambia’s $3 billion of Eurobonds voted against a proposal to suspend interest payments for six months. Zambia, which skipped a $42.5 million coupon on Oct. 14, has until London’s market close on Friday to either pay the arrears or reach a deal with bondholders before triggering a default event that could leave the government shut out of debt markets for years.

The development is being keenly watched by other poor nations seeking debt relief, as well as fixed-income investors worried about where the next potential default may be. Zambia said it wants to treat commercial and official creditors on an equal basis, but bondholders were concerned any relief they granted would be used to service debts owed to Chinese state lenders, which account for more than a quarter of its external liabilities.

While the coronavirus pandemic added to Zambia’s woes, with the economy forecast to shrink for the first time since 1998, its debt problems started years earlier. The government borrowed heavily since 2012, building up nearly $12 billion in external debt and ignoring warnings from the IMF of growing debt distress risks.

The country’s $1 billion of 2024 Eurobonds held a gain of 1.1% to 45.4 cents on the dollar.

