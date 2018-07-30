(Bloomberg) -- Zambia is committed to meet its repayment obligations on its Eurobonds “on time and in full,” and comments by the president that it’s seeking help to refinance the securities are not “a signal of failure” to repay the debt, Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe said.

Zambia, which Moody’s Investors Service cut further into junk last week, wants assistance to refinance its first Eurobond that matures in 2022, President Edgar Lungu said during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The southern African country has three dollar-denominated bonds totaling $3 billion outstanding.

While the government “is open to discussing the bonds to achieve lower costs and longer maturities, this will only be done in full consultation with the bondholders and in accordance with international market standards,” Mwanakatwe said in an emailed statement Monday.

Zambia’s foreign loans have almost doubled since 2014 to more than $9 billion, according to data from the Finance Ministry, and the International Monetary Fund says the country is at high risk of external debt distress. Total government borrowing will probably rise toward 70 percent of gross domestic product at the turn of the decade from about 60 percent currently, according to Moody’s, which cut Zambia’s credit rating by one notch to Caa1.

Zambia’s debt accumulation will slowdown in the next two to three years and it will reduce debt ratios after 2022, the finance minister said.

She will lead a delegation of Zambian officials on a visit to China next month for talks on refinancing part of its debt with the Asian nation, she said.

--With assistance from Taonga Clifford Mitimingi and Matthew Hill.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ana Monteiro in Johannesburg at amonteiro4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Rene Vollgraaff at rvollgraaff@bloomberg.net, Gordon Bell

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.