(Bloomberg) -- Ending tax relief on fuel in Zambia will lead to faster inflation but the move will be positive for the economy in the long-term, according to the central bank.

“Indeed, there will be that nudge in inflation,” Denny Kalyalya, governor of the Bank of Zambia, said Friday in an interview in Le Morne, on the southwestern coast of Mauritius. Over time, such mechanisms will have “more lasting beneficial effects,” he said.

The government plans to reintroduce value added tax and import duty for diesel and gasoline at the end of September -- rolling back relief granted to help households through the Covid-19 slump and the peak in global oil prices. It had reduced excise duties on fuel and zero-rated them for VAT purposes.

Direct support to consumers has been on a downward trend since December as the continent’s second-largest copper producer negotiated -- and since secured -- a $1.3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

“What the government is saying is that ‘look, this is an inefficient way of providing subsidies’,” Kalyalya said on the sidelines of a governors’ meeting organized by the Indian Ocean island nation’s central bank. “So why not push money directly to those who need?”

Zambian inflation has been on a downward trend for more than a year and at 9.8% was near the lowest level in three years in August, while policy makers have left the benchmark interest rate at 9% for a third consecutive meeting.

