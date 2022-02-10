(Bloomberg) -- Zambia expects to finalize a $1.4 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund by June, Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said.

Zambia became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter in 2020. The southern African nation had previously targeted IMF board approval for the three-year extended-credit facility in the first quarter, having reached a staff-level agreement on Dec. 3.

“The actual agreement that is now going to put money on the table, we expect that should be done around May-June thereabout roughly,” Musokotwane said in an interview Thursday with CNBC Africa.

Securing the staff level agreement enabled the government to start talks with its creditors, the minister said. The conclusion of those discussions is key for the country to secure the IMF funding.

“We are just making the arrangements for that now and I am hoping that by end of April we should have been able to conclude the discussions with most of the creditors,” Musokotwane said.

The southern African nation owes external lenders about $17 billion, including liabilities of state-owned companies.

Zambia’s economy is expected to grow by as much as 4% this year, Musokotwane said.

“These are not wild dreams, these are based on realistic targets,” he said.

