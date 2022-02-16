(Bloomberg) --

Zambia’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged to support the recovery of its economy after inflation slowed to a two-year low.

The monetary policy committee kept the rate at 9%, Governor Denny Kalyalya told reporters Wednesday in Lusaka, the capital. It was Kalyalya’s second rate decision since being reappointed to the post in September.

The southern African nation’s inflation rate dropped to 15.1% in January, the lowest level since March 2020. The central bank targets price growth within a range of 6% to 8%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.