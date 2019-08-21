Zambia Holds Key Rate Even as Inflation Seen Above Target

(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged even as inflation is at the highest level in almost three years.

The Bank of Zambia held the rate 10.25%, Governor Denny Kalyalya told reporters Wednesday in the capital, Lusaka.

Key Insights:

Inflation in the Southern African nation accelerated to 8.8% last month and the rate may increase further in the second half of the year as the worst drought in nearly four decades pushes up food costs. The lack of rain has also hit hydropower production, weighing on economic growth. The prospects for expansion have weakened since the May meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, when it raised the key rate by 50 basis points, Kalyalya said.

The central bank projects inflation that will remain above the upper bound of the target range of 6% to 8% for much of the forecast horizon and revert to the target range toward the end of the forecast period, he said.

Zambia’s external debt was $10.23 billion at end-June. Foreign-exchange reserves stood at $1.4 billion, Kalyalya said. The International Monetary Fund said earlier this month that under current policies public-debt growth is unsustainable and ongoing financing constraints have caused fiscal adjustment to occur in a disorderly way. This has dragged down the kwacha.

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has postponed the implementation of a sales tax to January from September. Groups including the Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research have warned the new system could hurt growth and send inflation even higher.

--With assistance from Prinesha Naidoo and Andre Janse van Vuuren.

To contact the reporter on this story: Taonga Clifford Mitimingi in Lusaka at tmitimingi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Benjamin Harvey at bharvey11@bloomberg.net, Rene Vollgraaff, Helen Nyambura

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.