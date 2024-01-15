(Bloomberg) -- Zambia has imposed restrictions on gatherings and will allow officials to search for possible cases of cholera as it battles to contain an outbreak that has infected almost 10,000 people.

The southern African nation is also starting to roll out a targeted vaccine drive after delaying the opening of schools by three weeks. Public gatherings in affected areas will be limited to five people, except for families, and only authorized caregivers can work at treatment centers, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said in the capital, Lusaka.

The government is trying to halt the spread of the waterborne disease that’s killed 374 people since October, according to data from the Zambia National Public Health Institute. While the daily rate of deaths has dropped from a peak earlier this month, heavy rains are expected and may cause another surge in cases.

The government will give health workers and people living in high risk areas vaccines from Tuesday after receiving the bulk of the 1.7 million doses donated by Unicef through GAVI, Masebo told reporters on Monday.

“The vaccines we’ve received are not adequate for a countrywide, non-selective response,” she said. “Therefore, they will be deployed in a phased manner.”

Cholera outbreaks have affected 16 African countries over the last two years as severe storms and wars have accelerated the spread of illnesses. The bacterial disease, which causes acute dehydration from vomiting and diarrhea, can kill within hours if left untreated.

Lusaka district is the epicenter of the outbreak.

