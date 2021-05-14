(Bloomberg) -- Zambia is working on a time line for the reform agenda it’s agreed with the International Monetary Fund, as the government of Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter seeks to reach a deal on an economic program, the Finance Ministry said.

A deal with the Washington-based lender is crucial as the government seeks to restructure as much as $12.7 billion external debt, and the IMF has said it’s up to Zambia to implement agreed policies to pave the way for further talks. The government of Africa’s second-biggest copper producer plans to use the Group of 20’s so-called Common Framework to restructure its debt, which requires an IMF program to be in place.

“Zambia and the IMF have reached a broad agreement on the macroeconomic parameters, fiscal targets, policy objectives and a reform agenda,” the Finance Ministry said in reply to emailed questions Friday. “To that regard, the government of Zambia is currently in the process of finalizing the time frame for implementation of the agreed reform agenda while ensuring that Zambia’s development objectives are met and social protection for the most vulnerable is secured.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.