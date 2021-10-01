(Bloomberg) -- Zambia will lift Covid-19 restrictions for the next month as transmission of the virus have fallen, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said Friday in a statement.

Bars, casinos, restaurants, night clubs, markets and churches in the Southern African nation will be allowed to operate normally from Saturday. Wearing masks and adhering to social distancing rules in public places remain mandatory.

The government will continue to monitor the situation to make further decisions before the end of the month, she said.

The country has to date reported 209,114 cases and 3,649 Covid-19 related deaths, according to Friday’s statement.

