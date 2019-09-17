(Bloomberg) -- Zambia, Africa’s second-biggest copper producer, may increase power tariffs by 100% as the government seeks more costly imports to make up for a shortfall from its drought-hit hydropower dams, the energy minister said.

“I think it will be maybe double the amount, because we are paying half the amount that we are supposed to pay for electricity in Zambia,” Matthew Nkhuwa told reporters in Lusaka, the capital, when asked by how much the government may increase prices.

