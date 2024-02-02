(Bloomberg) -- Zambian officials traveled to China last month to start sharing debt-restructuring proposals with commercial creditors in that country under non-disclosure agreements, Treasury Secretary Felix Nkulukusa said.

The move marks some progress in a debt-revamp undertaking that began three years ago, and which has been hit by repeated setbacks. Zambia became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter in 2020, and other nations that have followed suit — including Ghana and Ethiopia — are closely watching its progress.

“We went to China to further engagements with the private creditors,” Nkulukusa told Bloomberg Friday on the sidelines of an event in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital. “Most of the private creditors we have are from China. So those are the ones we went to engage, under the non-disclosure agreements — to start sharing our proposals and to have further engagement for them to come on board for debt restructuring.”

Read More: Zambia Says ‘Pushing Very Hard’ for Commercial Debt Revamp Deal

The delegation included the deputy central bank governor as well as himself, Nkulukusa said.

These talks are separate to a deal that Zambia’s already concluded with its Official Creditor Committee over $6.3 billion in loans. The Export-Import Bank of China accounts for about $3 billion of that debt. Zambia also owes hundreds of millions of dollars to Chinese commercial creditors, including Jiangxi Bank Co. and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., which were not part of the OCC agreement.

Lusaka is in talks with other commercial creditors, including the holders of $3 billion in outstanding eurobonds. Those talks hit a deadlock in November after the OCC rejected a deal in principle that Zambia had reached with the eurobond investors.

Read More: China Snarls Zambia Debt Deal Over Size of Bondholder Losses

Comparability Conundrum

The OCC scrapped the bondholder deal, saying it didn’t offer creditors the same relief as that afforded to bilateral lenders. That’s even as the eurobond investors agree to write off 18% of what they’re owed and took a bigger reduction in the net present value of the debt than the official creditors.

Zambia is using the Group of 20’s Common Framework mechanism to restructure its debt, which doesn’t specify exactly how to measure comparability.

“As of now, there is no definition and it is subject to value judgment,” Nkulukusa said in a speech earlier Friday. “We cannot wait for that definition to be done. We want Zambia’s debt to be restructured now.”

(Updates with more comment from Nkulukusa below Comparability Conundrum sub-headline.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.