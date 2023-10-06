(Bloomberg) -- Zambia is planning to sell a green bond and would direct 30% of what it raises to biodiversity initiatives, government minister said.

The southern African nation is also developing guidelines to regulate the production of carbon credits on its territory, the country’s Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Collins Nzovu, said in a speech read on his behalf in Lusaka, the capital.

In addition to the interim rules, the Ministry has been developing the climate change bill, which is at an advanced stage and will provide for the establishment of the climate change fund and carbon market and trading in Zambia, he said.

