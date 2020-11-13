(Bloomberg) --

Zambia is poised to become Africa’s first sovereign default since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic after saying it won’t pay a coupon due Friday.

Holders of Zambia’s $3 billion of Eurobonds rejected a request on Friday to suspend interest payments for six months, leaving it to meet a deadline of the end of the day to pay $42.5 million interest due on its 2024 notes to avoid falling into default.

“Given our precarious fiscal position that requires us to treat all creditors pari-passu, Zambia would unfortunately have no other alternative but to accumulate arrears,” Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu said in a text message after the decision.

The standoff is being keenly watched by other poor nations seeking debt relief, as well as fixed-income investors worried about where the next potential default may be. Zambia said it wants to treat commercial and official creditors on an equal basis, but bondholders were concerned any relief they granted would be used to service debts owed to Chinese state lenders, which account for more than a quarter of its external liabilities.

Zambia will now move into negotiations with all its creditors on how to restructure as much as $12 billion in external debt.

“Government is strongly committed to pursue a constructive and very transparent dialogue with all its creditors including bondholder to define a new cooperative and orderly process to put the debt back on a sustainable trajectory and thus be able to get out of the default situation,” Ng’andu said.

