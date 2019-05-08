Zambia's Corn Harvest Falls to Lowest in a Decade After Drought

(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s corn harvest fell to an estimated 2 million metric tons this year, the lowest in a decade, after a drought and pest outbreaks hurt output of the staple crop, the agriculture minister said Wednesday.

Production fell from 2.4 million tons last year, Micheal Katambo said in a speech in Lusaka, the capital. Zambia has enough stocks of corn and will remain food secure until next year’s harvest, he said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Taonga Clifford Mitimingi in Johannesburg at tmitimingi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Matthew Hill, Helen Nyambura

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.