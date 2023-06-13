(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s creditors are close to agreeing to a long-awaited debt restructuring deal that will allow the International Monetary Fund to disburse $188 million to the distressed African nation.

“We’ve had initial agreements to provide financing assurances so the IMF can proceed with providing financing with Zambia,” Abebe Aemro Selassie, the fund’s director of the African Department, said during a panel at the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa forum in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Tuesday.

Zambia’s official creditors committee met earlier this month to discuss proposals for a “specific debt treatment” after the country’s Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane appealed to creditors for urgent debt relief.

Read: Early Pension Bonanza Is Hitting Zambia’s Finances at a Bad Time

The fund and Zambia are having “very very active discussions and we are very hopeful that something will come through in the next few weeks,” he said.

Read More: Zambia Pleads for Progress on Debt Deal by Official Creditors

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.