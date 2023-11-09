(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s kwacha fell to a record low against the US dollar days before new central bank measures take effect.

The kwacha dropped 0.4% to trade at 22.7250. The southern African nation’s currency has depreciated more than 20% against the greenback this year.

The central bank of Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter this week announced that it would raise the ratio of deposits that commercial lenders must hold in a bid to reverse the currency’s slide. The Bank of Zambia will increase the reserve ratio requirement for local- and foreign-currency deposits by 3 percentage points to 14.5% with effect from November 13, it said in a circular on Monday. The move is aimed at relieving “persistent foreign-exchange market pressure” and reining in inflation, it said.

With the decline this week, the kwacha has wiped out all of the gains it made after President Hakainde Hichilema’s August 2021 election victory. Political pressure has been growing on his government to arrest the slide.

Zambia last month agreed a memorandum of understanding to restructure its loans with official creditors, co-led by China and France, finalizing a $6.3 billion deal reached in June this year. In the same month, it also reached an agreement in principle with a steering committee of holders of $3 billion of eurobonds to restructure the debt, three years after first defaulting on the notes. The news of the agreements didn’t impact the kwacha.

Zambian consumer price inflation in October accelerated to 12.6% — the fastest pace in almost two years — driven in part by the kwacha’s depreciation. Zambia imports products from fuel to fertilizer, so prices are heavily impacted by movements in the exchange rate. Dwindling copper production, its main export earner, has contributed to reduced dollar supply.

The kwacha’s depreciating streak may compel the Bank of Zambia’s monetary policy committee to hike interest rates on November 22 for a fourth consecutive time this year. It increased rates by a combined 100 basis points at its three meetings so far, taking borrowing costs to 10%.

