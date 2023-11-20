(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s official creditors co-led by China and France rejected a revised agreement in principle that the government reached with bondholders, leading to a stalemate in the restructuring of $3 billion of outstanding eurobonds.

The official creditor committee said the re-jigged deal the government reached with bondholders still doesn’t offer comparable terms to the restructuring agreement struck last month for $6.3 billion in bilateral debt, Zambia’s Ministry of Finance and National Planning said in a statement on Monday.

The nation’s $1.25 billion in notes due 2027 fell 3.5% — the most in more than a year — to 60.2 cents on the dollar by 8:32 am in London.

The stalemate raises significant uncertainty about Zambia’s restructuring deal that was seen as setting a precedent for how developing countries revamp their loans with creditors from Chinese state banks to bondholders under the Group of 20’s Common Framework. It also presents a major hurdle for the economic recovery of Zambia, which became Africa’s first pandemic-era defaulter in 2020 and has been struggling to overhaul its debt since.

Foreign bonds for Ghana, which is a few steps behind Zambia in the Common Framework process, also fell. The yield on its 2026 security climbed 101 basis points to 55.64%.

The rejection of the agreement by official creditors came even as the International Monetary Fund, which had expressed reservations about the initial deal, said the revised version was compatible with Zambia’s program with the Washington-based lender, according to the finance ministry.

“The OCC is inexplicably blocking the path to restoring Zambia’s debt sustainability by dictating terms it has no right to define,” a spokesperson for a bondholders steering committee said in a statement. “The OCC’s intransigence risks inflicting severe damage to Zambia’s economy and poses an existential threat to the entire viability of the Common Framework.”

