(Bloomberg) -- Zambian President Edgar Lungu has deployed the military and other security wings to join the police in maintaining law and order following the killing of two supporters of the ruling Patriotic Front on Friday in Lusaka, the capital.

Police arrested four suspects in connection with the murders. Reports of clashes between supporters of the ruling Patriotic Front and the country’s main opposition United party for National Development have intensified as the southern African nation’s general election draws nearer.

“I’ve allowed other wings of the defense force to join the police in maintaining law and order in those points where we have experienced violence,” President Edgar Lungu said in comments broadcast on state-owned ZNBC TV Sunday evening. “The loss of those two lives and the injuring of many other people is not something to take lightly.”

“They’ve been deployed in some hotspot areas and they’re firmly working there with the police. They were deployed in some parts of Lusaka but they will fan-out as the situation goes.”

Zambians vote in a general election on Aug.12

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.