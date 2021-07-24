19h ago
Zambia Says Improved Prospects of IMF Loan Program Buoy Kwacha
Improved prospects that Zambia will secure International Monetary Fund financing have helped the kwacha strengthen this month, the nation’s central bank said in a statement.
- Currency’s gain also reflects changes in supply of foreign-exchange, expectations of further improvements in inflows associated with forthcoming IMF Special Drawing Rights allocation
- Stronger metal prices have also resulted in better foreign-exchange flows from mining industry
- Bank of Zambia sold $687.5 million to market in year through July 23, compared with $86 million in same period a year earlier
- Foreign-exchange reserves have increased to $1.4 billion at end-May from $1.2 billion at end-March
- NOTE: Kwacha has gained 7.6% against dollar so far this month
- NOTE: June 4, Zambia’s Bonds Bounce Back as High Copper Prices Eclipse Default
